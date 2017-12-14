Two districts still face takeover decision, but not Jackson

Members of Mississippi's state Board of Education are delaying a decision on taking two rural districts into a statewide district aimed at improving academic performance, while making clear they don't intend to take over Jackson schools.

Board members said Thursday that they're uncomfortable moving ahead without knowing whom they will hire as superintendent of the new achievement school district.

A committee in November recommended that the board consider Humphreys County, Noxubee County and Jackson schools.

The board will decide later on Humphreys and Noxubee.

Gov. Phil Bryant in November rejected a state takeover of Jackson schools under a separate legal process aimed at remedying rule violations. Bryant opted for a more collaborative approach allowing a local school board to remain. Bryant has no veto over the achievement school district action.

