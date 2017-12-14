Two women, baby shot at in drive-by in northwest Jackson

The Jackson police department is investigating a drive-by shooting in northwest Jackson.

Two women and a baby were inside the car that was shot at.

According to Commander Jones, an unknown suspect driving a late model Toyota Camry fired several shots at a vehicle parked in the yard of a home on Welota Drive at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday.

A 27-year-old woman was shot at least once in the lower back and was taken to UMMC by ambulance and taken into surgery. Her condition is unknown right now.

A baby and another female were also inside the car. The car was heavily damaged with gunfire but the other woman and baby were not injured.

The grandmother of the baby said that one of the bullets went through the baby's car seat, just barely missing the child's head.

The home that the car was sitting outside of was heavily damaged from the gunfire.

There were at least 29 shell casings on scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspects drove off after the shooting and police are still working to determine a motive.

If you have information, please call Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS.

