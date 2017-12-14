Ocean Springs man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced the sentencing of a man from Ocean Springs.

Twenty-six-year-old Brett Michael Sekinger was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

Sekinger was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to the victim.

Sekinger was found through an investigation conducted by the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, which began in January 2015. The user was identified via an internet protocol address as being associated with activity linked to a child pornography “bulletin board”.

