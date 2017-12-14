Grove Park re-opens, new management, new name

It's one of the city's oldest golf courses. It opened almost sixty years ago. For some time, it was the only place African Americans were allowed to play golf in Jackson.

Earlier this year Grove Park was closed by the city, due to budget constraints.

Grove Park Golf Course now has a new management team. The non-profit, Mississippi Roadmap to Health Equity will oversee day to day operations, and will make improvements to the course.

"It requires someone to be here every day, cut the grass every day and the maintenance of the golf course is a full-time job," said Beneta Burt, Executive Director of the non-profit. "We have a great group of advisory board members."

Golfers and community members will make up the board. The 9 hole course, also now named after golf great Pete Brown, a Jackson native and first African American to win a PGA tour event, and an inspiration to local duffers.

"This is a historical course being that it was here in 1959 and the only black course it actually should be in the National Archives and History," said golfer Issac Warden.

"If it's closed, it's no use to anybody and you know this is our home out here," added golfer Richard Speech.

The new course managers also plan to incorporate a job training program, teaching area students about golf course maintenance, along with the skills to play the game.

They also plan to keep their prices competitive. Just $24.00 to play 9 holes and that includes a cart and green fees.

