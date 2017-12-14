Governor sets special election to replace John Moore

Gov. Phil Bryant is setting a special election to fill a Rankin County House seat vacated by John Moore, who resigned after multiple women made complaints of sexual harassment against him.



Voters in District 60, which includes part of the county, will go to the polls Feb. 20, with a runoff set for March 13 if needed. Candidates must qualify by Jan. 2.



Special elections in Mississippi are nonpartisan, but candidates often state their party affiliation.



Moore, who had been the chairman of the influential House Education Committee, resigned Sunday, citing poor health in a letter. However, on Monday, House Speaker Philip Gunn said the House had been launching an ethics investigation against the Republican.



Moore's resignation ended the House's inquiry. Gunn says further claims must be pursued in court.



