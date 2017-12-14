Contraband including pie found at Parchman Work Camp

More contraband including a pie found at a Mississippi prison site.

A pecan pie was among an assortment of items found at the Parchman Work Camp.

Also seized in the shake down canned and leaf tobacco, cellphones, chargers, marijuana, shanks, dice and gang paraphernalia.

Guards confiscated tennis shoes, homemade fishing cords, pairs of dice, lighters, ear pieces, extension cords and two empty whiskey bottles.

Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall says this amount of contraband is unacceptable and supervision for the inmates will be tightening.

