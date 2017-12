Governor Phil Bryant set the date for the special election for House District 60 in Rankin County.

The election will take place on Tuesday, February 20 to fill the vacancy left by Rep. John Moore because of his early retirement.

Days after announcing retirement, Moore was accused of sexual harassment, which was confirmed by House Speaker Philip Gunn.

The qualifying deadline for election is January 2 with a possible runoff being held on March 13.

