Board votes down adding JPS to failing Achievement School District

The Mississippi Department of Education voted Thursday on action that would involve Jackson Public Schools. It considered putting the beleaguered system into a district specifically for failing schools.

The Jackson Public School System crossed another hurdle with the board saying no to adding the district to the Achievement School District. Department of Education board members rejected a move that would have placed Jackson Public Schools in a new Achievement School District. The ASD would be a system for failing school districts.

State board members were told JPS has 27,000 students with 13,690 in a failing school. That is 50.6% in failing schools in the Capital City.

The board could have voted on two options. One was an Achievement School District with Humphreys and Noxubee County Schools. The second option included Jackson Public Schools with Humphreys and Noxubee County Schools. The board voted unanimously to not include JPS.

"The governor has developed a plan," said Mississippi Department of Education Board Chairman Rosemary Aultman. "They've not had the time to implement the plan and since he has chosen to take this action, certainly they need to be given the opportunity to let it play out".

"I think the thing that's going to bring us together now that the community is engaged, I think you're going to see a lot of positive things happening with the system," said Mississippi Department of Education board member Charles McCleland.

The body chose to wait until a superintendent is appointed before adding Humphreys and Noxubee to the new Achievement School District.

The search for a new superintendent is currently underway and the position could be filled by February.

