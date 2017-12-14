Two women and a baby shot at during drive-by shooting in Northwest Jackson

Jackson police are on the hunt for the gunman in a drive-by shooting. Two women and a baby were inside the car that was shot at.

It happened on Welota Drive near Boling Street Thursday afternoon. Jackson Police say an unknown suspect drove up to a home in a northwest Jackson neighborhood and fired more than 50 shots into a car that was parked in the yard.

A 27-year-old mother, her female friend and a child were inside the car at the time of the shooting.

“I hope they fix the people who does this crime,” said Sheila Campbell.

Campbell says when bullets began flying, they hit her grandson's mom in the lower back. A bullet also went through the child's car seat, barely missing him.

“As she was buckling him up in the car seat, someone came by and just started shooting," added Campbell. "Some of the bullet holes went through the car seat while he was sitting in the seat. They started shooting and the bullets hit his car seat by his head. By the grace of God, he was spared and I am so thankful and blessed.”

The mother was taken to the hospital for her injuries. Her condition is unknown. The other woman in the car was not injured, but the family, as well as neighbors, were visibly shaken after the shooting. They say the senseless violence must stop.

“It is kind of scary. It is scary," said Kim Woods. "I pray that the victim is okay and that child will not remember any terror he experienced.”

Police say the motive is still a mystery.

If you have any information that can help this case, you are asked to call Jackson Police.

