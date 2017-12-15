Young Olympians training for next boxing tournament in Jackson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Young Olympians training for next boxing tournament in Jackson

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Two of the best junior boxers in the nation are located in Jackson. Keep Swinging Gym has been preaching family values, uplifting the youth, and health and fitness for three years. 

Click on the video above for the full story. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly