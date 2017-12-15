Two children die in overnight Vicksburg house fire

An overnight house fire claimed the lives of two young children in Vicksburg and injured a family member trying to save them.

The children were ages 1 and 2 and their names have not yet been released.

A family member was injured trying to save the children, burning his hands and face. He was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment.

Both children were in the same room when the fire started.

It was an emotional scene for family and first responders as they tried to save the children and put out the blaze.

The house, located on Johnson Street, was one of two that caught fire Thursday night into Friday morning. Firefighters were still on scene at sunrise putting out hotspots.

It’s uncertain if one house fire caused the second or how the fires started. Investigators will be on scene Friday to determine what happened.

