UPDATE: Vicksburg FD says house fire that killed two children was due to 'structure damage'

Vicksburg Fire Department has ruled out that an overnight fire happening on Johnson Street that took the lives of two children was not due to a gas explosion.

Chief Craig Danczyk says "We believe the fire started within the structure, where there was significant structure damage."

The wooden house fire claimed the lives of 2-years-old Glen Williams and 1-year-old Mariah Lynn Dearmann and injured a family member's hands and face.

VFD said both children were in the same room when the fire started.

It was an emotional scene for family and first responders as they tried to save the children and put out the blaze.

