Investigators: Deadly Yazoo County ATV crash likely staged, victim murdered

Detectives say an accident scene in Yazoo County appears staged, and the victim was likely murdered.

On December 2, the body of 44-year-old Roger Lee Scruggs of Brandon was found on the slope under the bridge at Wildwood Road just East of Bennett Road. An overturned ATV was discovered in the creek below the body.

Investigators say it appeared as if Scruggs had been tossed off the ATV, but it's now believed he was killed and the scene staged.

MBI is handling the case. No arrests have yet been made.

