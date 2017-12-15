Doctor sentenced to prison for bribing former prison boss

Dr. Carl Reddix has been sentenced for paying bribes and kickbacks to former Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Christopher B. Epps in exchange for receiving contracts involving the MDOC and its operations.



59-year-old Reddix, of Jackson, was sentenced to serve 72 months in federal prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. He was also fined $15,000 and ordered to forfeit $1,266,438.



Reddix was a part owner of an inmate health care services provider known as Health Assurance, LLC. Reddix began paying bribes and kickbacks to Epps in 2012 to obtain contracts for Health Assurance to provide inmate health care services at East Mississippi Correctional Facility and Marshall County Correctional Facility.

In 2013, Health Assurance obtained an additional contract to provide inmate health care services at Wilkinson County Correctional Facility. Reddix paid monthly bribes and kickbacks to Epps for these contracts and other potential contracts.

When the scheme was discovered, Reddix had paid Epps a total of $187,500 in kickbacks. In return, Reddix and his company, Health Assurance, had obtained over $22 million in contracts with the MDOC.



Reddix is scheduled to report to prison on January 29, 2018.

RELATED: Doctor pleads not guilty in bribery of former MDOC commissioner

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.