Jackson airport offers complimentary gift wrapping for travelers

If you are flying into or out of Mississippi and are in a rush getting those last minute gifts wrapped for the holidays, you're in luck -- you can get your gifts wrapped at the airport!

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority is announcing its first Holiday Wrap Up event with gift-wrapping stations located on both the East and West Concourse at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

The gift wrapping begins Monday, December 18 and lasts through Friday, December 22 as an added customer focus initiative for holiday travelers. While supplies lasts, customers will receive complimentary gift-wrapping for carry-on gifts after going through TSA Checkpoints.

Gift stations are complete with boxes, ribbon, wrapping paper and tissue. There are even bags available for those travelers in a holiday rush.

