Arrest made in Adams County burglary

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
ADAMS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Adams County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in the burglary of a retail store on Highway 61.

Thursday, 45-year-old Gary Knapp, Jr. was arrested for breaking into the Dollar General store on November 11. 

Knapp was taken into custody where he then was released on a $5,000 medical recognizance bond.

