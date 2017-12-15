Jackson Prep standout Jerrion Ealy commits to Ole Miss

Jerrion Ealy is one of the most dynamic athletes in the Class of 2019. The Jackson Prep standout is an All-American on the gridiron and on the diamond.

Ealy announced Friday that he's staying in-state. The Patriot committed to Ole Miss for football and baseball.

@DemetricDWarren @_DHodges I AM A OLE MISS REBEL. I have committed to play both Football and baseball! pic.twitter.com/x4OdCkXXzp — Jerrion Ealy (@ealy_1k) December 15, 2017

Head coach Matt Luke and running backs coach Derrick Nix visited Ealy earlier this month. He also had offers from Mississippi State, Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Oregon, and UAB.

Jerrion accounted for 2,762 yards and 45 touchdowns in 2017 as Jackson Prep won their 6th consecutive MAIS state championship. He's preparing for another season on the diamond for Prep baseball. Ealy hit .396 with 21 RBI in the spring.

247 Sports has Ealy as the #4 football recruit in the Class of 2019. Earlier this year, Perfect Game selected Ealy as the #3 baseball prospect in the nation.

It continues a 24 hour surge for Rebel recruiting. 2018 U.S. Army All-American Matt Corral flipped his commitment from Florida to Ole Miss.

