Congressman Trent Kelly promoted to Brigadier General in MS National Guard

A Mississippi Congressman is being promoted in the Mississippi National Guard. Trent Kelly has been in the Army National Guard more than 32 years as a combat engineer. He currently serves as a colonel. His new position is brigadier general.

The Republican from Saltillo won a special election to the U.S. House from north Mississippi's 1st District in June, 2015.

The 51-year-old Kelly becomes the first person since G.V. "Sonny" Montgomery to serve simultaneously as a member of Congress and general officer in the Mississippi National Guard.

Kelly's promotion ceremony is scheduled for January 20 at the Mississippi National Guard Joint Force Headquarters located at 1410 Riverside Drive.

