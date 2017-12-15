Clay County drug suspect turns himself in to law enforcement officers

A Mississippi man who ran when officers tried to arrest him Thursday turned himself in to authorities on Monday.

36-year-old Marcus Starks turned himself in to law enforcement officers at the Clay County Sheriff Department today around 1:30 p.m.

He was connected to an ongoing drug investigation and the seizure of more than $10,000 of methamphetamine.

According to MBN director, John Dowdy, state narcotics agents and local officers had a search warrant at the home of Starks in the Pheba community in Clay County.

They found 106 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $10,620.

Starks ran when officers tried to arrest him.

Starks was being investigated in an 18-month drug investigation and faces sale of methamphetamine, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and felony fleeing charges.

