MBN looking for Clay County drug suspect

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics is looking for a Mississippi man who ran when officers tried to arrest him Thursday.

He was connected to an ongoing drug investigation and the seizure of more than $10,000 of methamphetamine.

According to MBN director, John Dowdy, state narcotics agents and local officers had a search warrant at the home of 36-year-old Marcus Torell Starks of the Pheba community in Clay County.

They found 106 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $10,620.

Starks ran when officers tried to arrest him.

Starks was being investigated in an 18-month drug investigation and faces sale of methamphetamine, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and felony fleeing charges.

The Clay County Sheriff's Department and West Point police department helped with the investigation.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Starks, please call local police or the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

