Jackson man convicted on three counts of murder

A Jackson man was convicted on three counts of murder Friday.

25-year-old Javondus Beasley was convicted by a Hinds County jury after a three-day trial on one count of capital murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

Beasley was convicted of intentionally shooting 29-year-old Eldra Gibson, 25-year-old Sherrod Brown, and 22-year-old Ashley Taylor on October 30.

Beasley went into the home on Moon Street with the intention of robbing the owner of the house then killed the owner and the other two victims that were in the house at that time.

Beasley faces a potential sentence of life without parole for the capital murder conviction and up to 40 years in prison for each second-degree murder convictions.

The case was investigated by the Jackson Police Department with assistance by Perry Tate of the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division.

