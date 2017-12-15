Boil water notice for town of Eden

The City of Eden, Mississippi has issued a boil water alert for customers who receive their drinking water from the Yazoo County water supply.

Officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of the system wide pressure loss today. A power outage caused by Entergy who were making repairs at the time.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Customers are advised to boil water rapidly for one minute before consumption.

