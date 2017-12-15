Pete Brown Golf Course Clubhouse Vandalized

Thursday night, vandals broke into the Pete Brown golf course clubhouse, and created a mess.

This was just hours after a new partnership was announced, where Mississippi Roadmap to Health Equity would be taking over management duties at the course the city of Jackson owns.

The course was closed for a period this year, after funding became scarce, and city leaders decided to shut the course down.

Beneta Burt, Executive Director of the non-profit said, "Everything pulled out the refrigerator opened our other tools gone, like our blower, those kinds of things the place basically junked, trashed."

The entire building has been ransacked. A television missing, but the intruders were more into causing damage than anything. Pipes for a water heater were ripped off the walls. The controls for the course's electronic irrigation system is now broken.

"It seems vicious to me, it just seems personal in some way that somebody doesn't want us to be successful in this effort because of the way things were strewn around and the manner in which the vandalism was done. Who knocks bricks from the back of the building," said Burt.

The damages are still being tallied, but that won't stop the non profit from continuing to invest in the golf course, and the community.

Beneta Burt said, "I am devastated this has happened today after we put so much time and energy and with all the volunteers we had to renovate this space into a beautiful clubhouse and working on our golf course as well, so were resilient and were going to continue."

