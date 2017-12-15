Mississippi Medicaid Director will be stepping down

According to the governor, Mississippi's Medicaid Director, Doctor David Dzielak will be stepping down soon.

The governor said he appreciates Doctor Dzielak's 30 years of service including six years leading the state's Division of Medicaid.

Governor Phil Bryant stated, "I appreciate Dr. Dzielak’s 30 years of service to Mississippi, including six years leading the Division of Medicaid. I can assure beneficiaries and employees that operations at the agency will continue as normal during the transition to new leadership. "

His office also said operations will continue as normal through the transition to the next director.

