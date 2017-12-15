Traffic stop leads to major drug bust

Hinds County Special Operations Investigators made a traffic stop Friday afternoon which lead to the discovery of large quantities of pure THC oil, drug infused candy, and kush.

The illegal drugs were found inside of a pillow in the back seat of the 2016 Dodge Dart rental car.

Lt. Pete Luke of the Hinds County Sheriff's Department said 26-year-old Ambra Nicole Pigeon of Ft. Myers Florida and 27-year-old Maykol Juan Pozo Diaz, of Cape Coral, Florida were arrested.

They were taken to the Raymond Detention Center where they are being charged for trafficking controlled substances.

