DIY home security systems at the top of many Christmas lists

On many people's Christmas list's this year are home security systems, and many of them come in do it yourself kits.

Advances in technology make them surveillance cameras wireless and accessible through your mobile device. They also add another level of protection and aren't difficult to maintain.

"Just having that camera there just deters people," said Best Buy Apple Master Jared Milner.

DIY home security systems are popular among customers at Best Buy in Madison. Doorbells with cameras allow you to see and talk to the person at the door.

You can also install single and four camera kits around your home. Because of the internet, experts say this technology is easy to access remotely.

"It's just an app. You go to the app store, download the app, connect everything to the Wifi, the device will send the message to the Wifi over the cloud to your phone. you just open the app and you can control it from there," said Milner.

If you're not so tech savvy, the store's professional service team can install the security systems for you. Prices start at $100.00.

"Make sure everything's locked up, and no one can get into your house easily," urges Ridgeland Police Detective Alex Loveall this holiday season.

Authorities in Ridgeland say cameras are a good deterrent and also make your home less appealing to thieves.

"When people take their trash out they'll have a 55 inch screen box to their TV just sitting by their garbage or electronics, anything like that. Well that kinda gives criminals an idea of what you have in your house," added Loveall.

Other tips include sending packages to your workplace or asking an neighbor to get it for you.

Ask friends and neighbors to watch your property. Keep an eye out for suspicious people and unfamiliar cars. Also make sure your home is well lit.

