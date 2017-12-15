How to reduce fire risks this holiday season

As you make your list and check it twice, don't forget to make wise decisions to keep your family safe. And be aware that something as small as a space heater could cause some big flames.

First up on the safety checklist, don't plug space heaters into extension cords, especially not lightweight ones.



"If it's cold and it's 10 o'clock at night and you're in your pajamas and one of the rooms in the house is not right and you want to use an extension cord, think twice about it," explained State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney. "Don't buy a cheap $1.49 extension cord. You're going to catch your house on fire."



You've probably already decked your halls but if that tree is a live one, video show just how quickly an unwatered tree can go up in flames.



"If it's a live tree, keep water around it," said Chaney. "Be certain that the lights on it are not frayed any around the electrical cord and make certain that you don't leave it on when you go to bed or you leave your house. That's usually when the tree catches fire."



Next, if you're cooking with grease, have a cookie sheet or lid nearby to put out any fire that could spark.



Those tips are all important but if something unforseen happens, Chaney says a smoke alarm can be a lifeline.



"We know that over 50 percent of the people that are saved in a house fire, have a working smoke alarm," noted Chaney. "Another words, 50 percent of the people who die in a house fire do not have a working smoke alarm."



If you can't afford one, call your local fire station. The state has given out 50,000 in the last few years and they just got another 11,000 in their inventory. They also suggest you buy a dual sensor alarms. They combine two technologies, photoelectric and ionization. One better detects "fast flame" fire and the other responds better to smoldering fires.

Finally, the State Fire Marshal suggests you create and practice a family escape plan in the event of a fire. There are even resources online that will give you a list of all the things to include.

