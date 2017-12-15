Traffic Advisory: I-220 ramp closure scheduled in Madison County

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the left lane of the Interstate 220 ramp to Interstate 55 in Madison County Saturday, December 16, from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The closure is necessary for the construction of a paved ditch at this location.

Advanced warning signs will be in place.

Motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers during the closure.

Stay updated with live travel information at MDOTtraffic.com, ,download the MDOT Traffic mobile app or call Mississippi 511.

