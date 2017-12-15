Car fire causes Madison Co. home to go up in flames

A car fire caused a home to catch fire in a Gluckstadt neighborhood Friday evening.

Fire crews say it all started with a car fire inside the garage.

Video from a viewer shows flames leaping into the sky just as Gluckstadt fire units arrive. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Friday at a home on Providence Drive and Gluckstadt Road.

The homeowner tried to put out the fire with a garden hose, but it quickly spread. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the garage area.

Kerry Minninger, the Public Relations Officer for the Gluckstadt Fire Department said, "it was bad enough that the garage door was already off of the garage, laying down and it had broken through the area above the garage into the roof and was coming out of the front of the house."

Minninger says the garage and car are a total loss. There is smoke and water damage to much of the house. There were no injuries.

