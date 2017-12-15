Terry sweeps Raymond in Superintendent's Cup doubleheader - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Terry sweeps Raymond in Superintendent's Cup doubleheader

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

One of the more underrated rivalries renewed off Highway 18.

Terry and Raymond faced off with the Superintendent's Cup on the line. The Bulldogs would edge the Rangers 54-50, the Lady Bulldogs would complete a sweep with a 52-40 victory.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly