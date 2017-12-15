Callaway edges Forest Hill in JPS clash

Two of the top teams in JPS heated up the gym on a cold Friday night. Callaway and Forest Hill faced off, both teams looking to build towards a run to March.

The Chargers edged the Patriots 65-61 to move to 10-1 on the season. Freshman sensation Daeshun Ruffin had 24 pts for Callaway.

