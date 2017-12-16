Sharkey Co. Sheriff's Department needs your help looking for two teens

The Sharkey County Sheriff's Office, along with the Rolling Fork Police Department are trying to locate two girls that have been missing since Thursday.

15-year-old Milena Johnson and 14-year-old Rokiya Cooper were last seen on December 14 around 4:00 P.M.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of these two girls are asked to contact Sharkey County Sheriff's Department at (662)873-4321.

