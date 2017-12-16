Mississippi routs Alabama 42-7 in MS/AL All-Star Game

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
The 31st edition of the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game was one to remember for the Magnolia State.
The 42-7 blowout victory is even more remarkable when you realize the game was tied at 7 at halftime. Yazoo County's Kenny Gainwell had 3 TDs in the win to earn co-MVP honors with Pearl's Tylan Knight.
It's the biggest MS margin of victory in the history of the matchup.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.