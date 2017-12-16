Mississippi routs Alabama 42-7 in MS/AL All-Star Game - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mississippi routs Alabama 42-7 in MS/AL All-Star Game

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
HATTIESBURG, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The 31st edition of the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game was one to remember for the Magnolia State.

The 42-7 blowout victory is even more remarkable when you realize the game was tied at 7 at halftime. Yazoo County's Kenny Gainwell had 3 TDs in the win to earn co-MVP honors with Pearl's Tylan Knight.

It's the biggest MS margin of victory in the history of the matchup.

