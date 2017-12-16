Women with cancer say wigs make them feel whole

"100 Wigs for 100 Women" is a charity event that was put on Saturday for women with cancer.

Women speaking up at the event said wearing a wig is about much more than just showing off their hairstyle.

Margrit Wallace was diagnosed with Leukemia in September.

She says putting on a wig for the first time helped her in ways she couldn't have imagined.

"I was playing the role of being sick - I'll just have to tell you. And then when she put that wig on me, and she fixed it all up,I'm thinking, 'Hey, you know, I'm okay. I'm gonna be okay,'" said Wallace.

Wallace says your hairstyle is a form of expression, and losing your hair in chemotherapy takes that away from you. A wig lets you get that back.

"It just speaks about how you want to present yourself to the world," explained Wallace.

Salon owners like Cora Galtney Whit, who donated their wigs and their time, made this all possible.

"Make them feel better, and make them look better. It's a worthy cause," said Galtney Whit.

This is the first time the event's been put on, but the organizers are hoping to make it an annual affair.

"Anything I could ever do to help, I'm more than willing. Just knowing that these are going to good people, good places, you know, to help people in need - I'm happy with that," said Demetria Funchess who has several family members with cancer, and so decided to attend today's event.

The wig donations benefit the University of Mississippi Medical Center's Cancer Institute, and every woman who relies on their services.

"I'm going to take charge of this, and I can be - I am myself, and people see me for who I am, and not whatever is going on in my life right now," said Wallace.

If you missed Saturday's gathering, you can always donate wigs - new or used - directly to the Cancer Institute.

