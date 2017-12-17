Jackson State hires former Belhaven head coach Hal Mumme as offensive coordinator

The Air Raid is moving from Peachtree Street to Tiger World.

Former Belhaven head coach Hal Mumme will be the next offensive coordinator at Jackson State. WLBT/FOX 40 Sports confirmed the news Sunday night from a source close to the situation. JSU made the move official Monday morning.

Mumme told me that conversations with head coach Tony Hughes started earlier this month at the Conerly Trophy ceremony. "Hunter McEachern was up for that. Tony and I got to talking, he said why don't you come down and visit with me? So I went down there, one thing led to another and we worked out a deal. So I'm going to run the offense for him, and I look forward to it. He's a great defensive coach. I think they got a great program building there. And I look forward to being a part of it."

Here's some quick thoughts from Jackson State head coach Tony Hughes on hiring Hal Mumme as offensive coordinator https://t.co/H34cb6Xxla #JSU pic.twitter.com/Hrs3Zo6voz — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) December 18, 2017

MINUTE WITH MUMME: I asked new Jackson State offensive coordinator Hal Mumme how Tony Hughes recruited him to the Tigers https://t.co/H34cb6Xxla #JSU pic.twitter.com/FrhDeIa674 — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) December 18, 2017

The Blazers were 2 and 8 this past season but averaged 445 yards a game. Mumme stepped down November 27th in order to pursue other opportunities. "I didn't get to coach as much as I wanted to. That was one of the deciding factors in what I was doing because it became such an administrative job. I just wanted to be able to be around the offensive coaches, be around the offense, get a gameplan ready, create some offense. It's hard to do that and do all that other stuff too. So I think this is a great opportunity for me to be able to do what I love the best."

JSU's total offense ranked last in the SWAC and 121st out of 123 teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Mumme's playbook plus the right quarterback could equal more W's for the blue and white. Belhaven QB Hunter McEachern set school records this season for TD passes in a game and TD passes in a campaign.

