Former State Senator Rob Smith dies

Former State Senator Rob Smith died Saturday, December 16, at his home in Florence.

In 1979, he was elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives and served four years. In 1983, he was elected to the Mississippi State Senate and served District 35 for 20 years.

Our hearts are heavy upon hearing about the passing of former Senator Rob Smith of Rankin County. His kindness and passion for service will be greatly missed. — Rankin Democrats (@RankinDems) December 17, 2017

Over 24 years he authored numerous pieces of legislation that greatly impacted his community and state.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 19, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Richland in Richland. Visitation will also be held Wednesday, December 20, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at FBC Richland, with services to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be held at Richland City Cemetery.

