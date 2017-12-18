Hinds Co. SO asks for help identifying car burglar - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Hinds Co. SO asks for help identifying car burglar

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office Source: Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office
HINDS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Hinds County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a car burglar caught on video.

Major Pete Luke said, “We have had multiple car burglaries in the Midway, Parsons Rd. area near Terry.”

We are hoping that someone can identify this suspect and contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers. All of the recent car burglaries have been vehicles with the doors unlocked.

“The best way to avoid being a victim is to simply lock your doors.”

If you have information on this suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers or call the Sheriff’s Office.

