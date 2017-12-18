Hinds Co. SO asks for help identifying car burglar

The Hinds County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a car burglar caught on video.

Major Pete Luke said, “We have had multiple car burglaries in the Midway, Parsons Rd. area near Terry.”

We are hoping that someone can identify this suspect and contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers. All of the recent car burglaries have been vehicles with the doors unlocked.

“The best way to avoid being a victim is to simply lock your doors.”

If you have information on this suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers or call the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.