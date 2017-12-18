UPDATE: Police search for suspect wanted for shooting woman at h - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: Police search for suspect wanted for shooting woman at hotel

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
RIDGELAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

On Monday, a woman was shot at a hotel on Ridgewood Road in Ridgeland.

Just after noon, officers responded to the Rhodeway Inn after a 37-year-old woman was shot in the arm while in the laundry room. The victim was shot once in the left forearm and hit on the head with a firearm.

The victim was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. 

Investigators say the incident stemmed from some sort of argument. The suspect, identified as a woman, immediately left the scene and police are working to locate her.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly