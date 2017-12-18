Five people shot at Attala Co. night club

On Saturday night, five people were shot at a night club in Attala County and now investigators are trying to track down those responsible.

According to the Attala Co. Sheriff, officers were dispatched to the Attala County Lounge near Ethel for report of shots fired. Five people were taken by a private vehicle to Baptist Attala for gunshot wounds.

Several with more serious injuries were transported to UMMC later.

Those handling the case say they're lucky more weren't seriously injured.

Sheriff Nail said there were multiple shooters and more than four different types of caliber of shells were found. According to Nail, the shooting stemmed from an argument that started inside the club and spilled over to the parking lot.

The club has been temporarily shut down.

"We've had problems in the past trying to close them on time but nothing to this magnitude," said Sheriff Tim Nail. "Attala County, that I can remember, has never had a shooting like this inside a club and this is not going to be tolerated."

Investigators have identified two of the shooters and have issued warrants for their arrests. Anyone with information on the other shooters is asked to call the Attala County Sheriff's Department.

