UPDATE: Arrest made in Attala Co. night club shooting

28-year-old man Cory Dotson has been arrested and officials are seeking other suspects in a nightclub shooting in rural central Mississippi.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said Tuesday that Cory Dotson was charged with aggravated assault after the early Sunday shooting at the Attala County Lounge near Ethel.



Nail said Dotson is supposed to go before a judge Wednesday, and doesn't know if Dotson has a lawyer to speak for him.



The sheriff says he anticipates additional arrests.



Four people were shot at the club and a fifth was injured by flying glass. Nail said at least some of those people have been released from hospitals.

Those handling the case say they're lucky more weren't seriously injured.

According to Nail, the shooting stemmed from an argument that started inside the club and spilled over to the parking lot.

The club has been temporarily shut down.

"We've had problems in the past trying to close them on time but nothing to this magnitude," said Sheriff Tim Nail. "Attala County, that I can remember, has never had a shooting like this inside a club and this is not going to be tolerated."

Anyone with information on the other shooters is asked to call the Attala County Sheriff's Department.

