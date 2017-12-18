Several cars broken into at Jackson elementary school - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Several cars broken into at Jackson elementary school

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom image bank Source: Raycom image bank

Jackson police are investigating after several cars were broken into at an elementary school.

Several cars had multiple windows shattered at Baker Elementary School Sunday night. 

The victims were able to recover some items, like house keys and an emptied purse, yards away from the school.

The crime is also being investigated by JPS security.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly