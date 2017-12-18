18-year-old killed in wreck, driver charged with manslaughter

An 18-year-old was killed after a wreck in Copiah County Friday night.

Jenni Kate Sanders was at Seth Brewer's funeral today.

"It was so sad. Everybody was just so sad about it," said Sanders, a close friend of Brewer's who knew him from high school. "Because he will be missed."

A car was traveling on Anderson Road when it wrecked around 8:30 p.m. in Wesson. Police say Brewer was a passenger in the car. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Austin Ragland, has been charged with DUI manslaughter.

Ragland has since bonded out of jail.

Brewer's family said the two boys were best friends, who went to school together at Copiah Academy. They said they don't fault Ragland at all for what happened, and that they still love and support him.

Brewer's family chose not to go on camera, out of respect for Ragland's mother, but they said in a statement, "[Seth] was an exceptional young man. He touched everyone he came in contact with. We know God can take a tragedy like this and turn into good."

"He would try to be there for anybody. If there was something going through their life, he would call them, or text them, and try to be there for them as best he could," added Sanders.

Officials are still waiting on Ragland's toxicology reports.

