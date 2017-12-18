Copiah County Sheriff’s Department asking for help with home invasion and armed robbery case

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public with a home invasion and armed robbery case.

A home invasion and armed robbery was reported at 5046 Old Natchez Road in Hazlehurst. on December 13 around 12:17 a.m. after three armed men kicked in the front door and entered the home.

Once inside, the two men inside the home were forced to get face down on the floor. The female home owner was robbed of her purse and her vehicle keys.

The suspects were believed to be riding in a white 4-door Pontiac Bonneville, no year model known at this time.

The two men inside the home were both hit by gunfire before the three men exited the home. The weapons involved are believed to be two hand guns and one long gun, possibly a .22 caliber rifle.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online here.

Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

