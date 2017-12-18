WARNING: Man posing as Hinds Co. deputy calling residents, stealing money

The Hinds County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about telephone calls being made by a man posing as a deputy.

The caller is posing as a deputy and threatening to arrest citizens for unpaid fines, as well as failing to appear for court. The victim is usually asked to obtain a Green Dot Money Pac card and asked to give him the 16 digit number from the card.

Officials say once that is done, your money is gone.

"The Sheriff's Office will NEVER call and ask for money over the phone," said Major Pete Luke. "These type of scams tend to increase over the holidays."

