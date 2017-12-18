Pearl family nominated for Miskelly's Season of Giving

Health related problems have plagued the Carter family, but this holiday season there has been a Christmas miracle for the Pearl family.

Thanks to Miskelly's Season of Giving, the family remains resilient and grateful.

The holiday spirit lives at the Carter home in Pearl.

The modest sidewalk is decorated with candy canes and a worn and tattered couch sits on the curb.

"It's been almost 20 years since we were able to have new furniture and it's a blessing," said Todd Carter.

With a special delivery from Miskelly's furniture, the old couch is replaced with a new sectional and a power lift reclining chair is brought in for Todd.

Todd was diagnosed with Parkinson's a few months ago and he's having a hard time getting up and down and he has to sleep in a recliner.

Prayers were answered with the new recliner. Todd's mother-in-law nominated them for Miskelly's Season of Giving award.

"My little deserving family here has had so many struggles the past year," said Jamie Shelton, Todd's mother-in-law. "So I thought it was great to nominate the guys and that they be chosen."

Todd's wife has been legally blind since birth, their two children are autistic, but even so, the spirit of the season prevails in this household.

"We do our best to find folks in the community to help out and also folks outside of the community," said Bert Bell, Miskelly's Director of Sales.

