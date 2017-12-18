Meridian man arrested for auto burglary in Hinds Co.

A Meridian man has been arrested for auto burglary in Hinds County.

Hinds County Special Operation Investigators arrested 51-year-old Donald Lance of Meridian for auto burglary. Deputies responded to an unidentified local car dealership on I-55 north near County Line Road.

The suspect was caught for allegedly burglarizing vehicles and taking other items from the dealership, such as car parts and wheels.

Major Pete Luke said "The calls for auto burglaries tend to increase during the holiday season. It's recommended that belonging be kept out of view. It's preferable that they be locked in the trunk. In most recent cases thieves are targeting unlocked vehicles."

