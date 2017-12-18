Man living with Apert Syndrome named Vicksburg Police Department's first Junior Officer

Protecting and serving the citizens of Vicksburg was something 21 year-old Jacob Engram has always dreamed of doing, but with a medical condition called Apert Syndrome keeping him in and out of the hospital, he didn't believe it was possible.

"He's had approximately 23 surgeries," explained Jacob's mother Michelle. "From the time Jacob was little, that's all he's talked about, 'I'm going to be a police officer', but I just really didn't know how."

Through the help of a friend and her essay, Engram was given the possibility to ride in a cop car, tour the department's facilities, and test body cameras. He was also granted with the department's first Junior Officer title.

"There's a new officer in town," warned Officer Engram. "If you do the crime, you're going to do the time."

In the first few hours of having his badge, Engram went straight to work arresting his little cousin.

"You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law." Jacob recited perfectly. "You have the right to an attorney. If you cannot afford one, one will be appointed to you. Do you understand these rights as they are written?"

Apert Syndrome causes the skull to fuse together prematurely. It happens once in every 65,000 births.

