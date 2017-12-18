Tony Hughes describes how he brought Hal Mumme to Jackson State

"Well, I like innovation, I like cutting edge, 21st century football," Jackson State head coach Tony Hughes said. "And the spread offense and being able to throw the football is something that intrigues me."

Hughes wanted a fresh face after 2 losing seasons. Hal Mumme is stepping up for the challenge in turning around one of the worst offenses in the country.

It all started last month at the Conerly Trophy ceremony.

"We knew that we were looking for an offensive coordinator," Hughes said. "So I just asked him if he would have some recommendations. And he expressed he might be interested."

Mumme added "Tony and I got to talking, he said why don't you come down and visit with me? So I went down there, one thing led to another and we worked out a deal. So I'm going to run the offense for him. I look forward to it. He's a great defensive coach. I think they got a great program building there."

Jackson State offense in 2017: 12.7 Pts, 231.8 Yds per game (last in the SWAC in total offense, 121st in FCS)

Belhaven offense in 2017: 28.4 Pts, 445.3 Yds per game

Belhaven struggled in the win column but it wasn't from a lack of O. The Blazers set records in passing touchdowns, passing yards, points, and total offense. Tiger World a perfect place to focus solely on the Air Raid.

"I didn't get to coach as much as I wanted to," Mumme said. "That was one of the deciding factors in what I was doing because it became such an administrative job. I just wanted to be able to be around the offensive coaches, be around the offense, get a gameplan ready, create some offense. It's hard to do that and do all that other stuff too. I'm looking forward to seeing those guys on film. And kinda putting the imagination to work and see what we can do with it. I think this is a great opportunity to be able to do what I love the best."

JSU is on the hunt for the next pilot for the high flying scheme. Hughes is looking for "someone that he's comfortable with running Mumme's offense. So that's something that we have to continue to do, is continue to recruit at the quarterback position as well as look at the players that we currently have on the roster."

