Driver killed in Utica crash identified

At least one person was killed in an overnight car crash in Utica.

The wreck happened at 3:30 a.m. on Duke Road just outside Utica when a 2008 Nissan Altima apparently ran off the road and into the trees. The driver, 22-year-old Dangelo Williams of Utica, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities say Williams was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Initial investigation has revealed that speed and extremely foggy conditions are possible causes of the tragic crash.

