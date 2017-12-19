UPDATE: Authorities identify Lawrence County shooter and victim

One person has been shot and killed and a woman has been injured in Lawrence County.

Authorities identified Tony Wilson as the shooter and the Henry Pevey as the victim who was shot and killed. The shooting was believed to be the result of a land dispute.

The Monticello Fire Department and Lawrence County Sheriff's Office responded to two active structure fires and an active shooter situation at a location off of Frog Ridge Road.

Two homes were reportedly set on fire by the suspect. Law enforcement officers believe Wilson is inside a trailer that they have surrounded.

They received the call around 11:40 a.m. and the situation is still active.

This is a developing story. We have a crew at the scene and we will update this as more information becomes available.

